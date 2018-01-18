President Donald Trump of America on Wednesday night announced the winners of his highly anticipated ‘Fake News Awards’ with CNN and New York Times emerging top on the list.

He described them as most dishonest and corrupt.

Trump crashed the Republican Party’s website on which he posted the list of the award winners moments after he tweeted the link announcing the winners, due to the high volume of traffic.

“And the FAKE NEWS winners are…https://gop.com/the-highly-anticipated-2017-fake-news-awards/ …” Trump tweeted.

Trump had on Jan. 2, said: “I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5 p.m. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!”

However, on Jan. 7, he said: “The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, Jan. 17, rather than this coming Monday. The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated!”

Out of the 11 ‘fake news reports’ listed on the award, CNN won four, New York Times clinched two, while TIME magazine, ABC News, Newsweek and Washington Post won an award each.

The full list retrieved from the archive of the website read: “The New York Times’ Paul Krugman claimed on the day of President Trump’s historic, landslide victory that the economy would never recover”.

It also explained that “ABC News’ Brian Ross CHOKES and sends markets in a downward spiral with false report”.

It added that “CNN FALSELY reported that candidate Donald Trump and his son Donald J. Trump, Jr. had access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks.

According to it, “TIME FALSELY reported that President Trump removed a bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. from the Oval Office.

“Washington Post FALSELY reported the President’s massive sold-out rally in Pensacola, Florida was empty. Dishonest reporter showed picture of empty arena HOURS before crowd started pouring in.

“CNN FALSELY edited a video to make it appear President Trump defiantly overfed fish during a visit with the Japanese prime minister. Japanese prime minister actually led the way with the feeding.

“CNN FALSELY reported about Anthony Scaramucci’s meeting with a Russian, but retracted it due to a ‘significant breakdown in process’.

“Newsweek FALSELY reported that Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda did not shake President Trump’s hand.”

“CNN FALSELY reported that former FBI Director James Comey would dispute President Trump’s claim that he was told he is not under investigation.

“The New York Times FALSELY claimed on the front page that the Trump administration had hidden a climate report.”

“And last, but not least: “RUSSIA COLLUSION!” Russian collusion is perhaps the greatest hoax perpetrated on the American people. THERE IS NO COLLUSION!”

The post also went on to list 10 Trump administration’s major successes, adding “while the media spent 90 per cent of the time focused on negative coverage or fake news, the President has been getting results”.

It said the economy had created nearly two million jobs and gained over eight trillion dollars in wealth since the Trump’s inauguration.

It said African Americans and Hispanics were enjoying the lowest unemployment rate in recorded history adding, Trump signed historic tax cuts and relief for hardworking Americans not seen since President Reagan.

“President Trump’s plan to cut regulations has exceeded “2 out for every 1 in” mandate, issuing 22 deregulatory actions for every one new regulatory action.

“The President has unleashed an American energy boom by ending Obama-era regulations, approving the Keystone pipeline, auctioning off millions of new acres for energy exploration, and opening up ANWR.”

The list also included that ISIS was in retreat, having been crushed in Iraq and Syria.

President Trump followed through on his promise to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel and instructed the State Department to begin to relocate the Embassy, it explained.

“With President Trump’s encouragement, more member nations are paying their fair share for the common defense in the NATO alliance.

“Signed the Veterans Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act to allow senior officials in the VA to fire failing employees and establishes safeguards to protect whistleblowers.”

“President Trump kept his promise and appointed Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Trump’s concluded.