Embarrassed Romanians took to social media on Wednesday to apologise to Japan’s prime minister after a political crisis left him with no counterpart to meet on a historic visit.

“Dear Mr Shinzo Abe, please accept my deepest apologies for the lack of respect and coherence you have been shown,” read one of more than 100 entries on the Japanese embassy’s Facebook page.

“I feel deeply ashamed by the lack of courtesy and respect displayed,” said another.

Abe had been due to meet Prime Minister Mihai Tudose on a visit to Romania on Tuesday on the last stop of a tour of several European countries.

It was also the first ever visit by a Japanese prime minister to the EU country.

But Tudose resigned the evening before, the latest victim of a power struggle within the ruling Social Democrats (PSD), meaning Abe had no opposite number to meet.

Abe did however hold talks with President Klaus Iohannis, who on Wednesday approved Viorica Dancila as the new premier.