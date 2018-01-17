The Mexican Government has not got any evidence that Russia or Venezuela attempted to interfere in the election process in the country, Eduardo Sanchez, the Mexican cabinet spokesman said on Wednesday.

In December 2017, U.S. National Security Adviser, Herbert McMaster, said that the U.S. noticed signs of “Russian intervention” in the Mexican presidential election scheduled for July 1, 2018.

Enrique Ochoa, the leader of Mexico’s ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (IRR), said that the international media outlets had “documented” the interests of Russia in Venezuela in backing leftist candidate, Andres Obrador.

According to Sanchez, “I am aware of the versions of journalists on the issue, but I do not know anything about any evidence provided in this context.

“Mexico had tools that could allow it to resist the interference in the election process.’’

In recent years, a number of media outlets, such as the New York Times and politicians as former U.S presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, have accused Russia of interference in the election processes.

Russia, in turn, has refuted the allegations and said that various organisations operating in the country, including several U.S. media, have been involved in attempts to interfere in Russia’s domestic policies.