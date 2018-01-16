India’s iconic Mughal-era monument, the Taj Mahal, and its surroundings in the city of Agra were under tight security Tuesday for a visit from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The stunning white marble Taj Mahal was built in the mid-17th century by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as a mausoleum for his third and favourite queen, Mumtaz Mahal.

It draws up to 70,000 visitors daily during the peak tourist season from November to March.

Agra police chief Amit Pathak said Netanyahu and his wife Sara are scheduled to spend an hour at the monument.

Pathak said no car or regular visitor would be allowed within a 500-metre periphery of the monument until the visit ends.

Netanyahu is on a six-day visit to India which will also take him to Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

He held wide-ranging discussions with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday on areas ranging from trade to defence and terrorism.

The two sides also signed nine agreements in energy, cybersecurity, investments and other areas.

Netanyahu is scheduled to return to the Indian capital later Tuesday to deliver the inaugural speech at a policy seminar.