Police on Tuesday said a school bus crashed into a wall of a house in the German town of Eberbach located in the southern Baden-Wuerttemberg federal state, injuring 43 people.

A police spokesperson said the incident occurred at about 7 a.m. local time on Tuesday (06:00 GMT), the Focus media outlet reported.

Police have cordoned off the street where the accident happened.

Authorities said the cause of the crash remain unknown.