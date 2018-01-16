Associated Press

Police on Tuesday said a school bus crashed into a wall of a house in the German town of Eberbach located in the southern Baden-Wuerttemberg federal state, injuring 43 people.

A police spokesperson said the incident occurred at about 7 a.m. local time on Tuesday (06:00 GMT), the Focus media outlet reported.

Police have cordoned off the street where the accident happened.

Authorities said the cause of the crash remain unknown.

