The US State Department has warned Americans travelling to North Korea, to see their journey as a death wish following its frosty relation with the Asian country.

The State Department gave the warning on its website urging those wishing to travel to make their burial plans and write a will if they wish to embark on the journey.

It would be recalled that a stark warning was given last week to Americans setting out for the Hermit Kingdom, cautioning that anyone heading to the dangerous dictatorship country should prepare for the possibility of not returning.

“The US government is unable to provide emergency services to US citizens in North Korea as it does not have diplomatic or consular relations with North Korea,” the State Department published on its website.

The information also said: “Those who wish to travel to North Korea must be approved for a special validation, which would be handed out on “very limited circumstances.”

The State Department further warned Americans eager to experience Kim Jong Un’s regime to prepare for the worst — including making funeral and property arrangements with family and friends.

“Draft a will and designate appropriate insurance beneficiaries and/or power of attorney; discuss a plan with loved ones regarding care/custody of children, pets, property, belongings, non-liquid assets (collections, artwork, etc.), funeral wishes, etc.,” according to the recommendations.