Police has confirmed the arrest of a 420year-old man at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Hong Kong over the suspected murder of his wife and six-year-old son.

Police said emergency services were called at 8:30 am (0030 GMT) to a report that three people were injured inside a hotel room near Victoria Harbour.

The police said officers rushed to the hotel and found a 42-year-old woman and her 6-year-old son lying dead on the bed.

The suspect who had injuries to his hand and face, was initially sent to a local hospital and later detained on suspicion of murder, local media reported.

The South China Morning Post reported that the man called a friend in South Korea early Sunday, saying that he and his family were about to commit suicide.

The friend notified South Korean police, who alerted the country’s consulate in Hong Kong.

Initial investigations showed that the man attacked his wife and son with a knife. Police seized a knife they found in the hotel room.

A police source told the Post that the man appeared confused and could not answer questions properly.

It was unclear whether he affected by drugs or alcohol or whether his wife and son were already dead by the time he called his friend, the source said.

A Ritz-Carlton spokeswoman said the hotel was cooperating with police, who were continuing their investigation.