The Deputy Head of the European Union, Richard Young, on Tuesday said that about 60,000 Nigerians are being camped in Libya.

According to the official, these Nigerians are stranded in Libya.

“I think roughly, 80,000 people from Nigeria in the last two years have been affected, while 10,000 have died in efforts crossing the Meditarranean sea and today there are 60,000 (left) in camps in Libya.”

Mr Young disclosed this at an event to mark the World Day Against Human Trafficking organised by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in Abuja.

Similarly, the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, at the event described human trafficking as an abuse against humanity that violates the essence of womanhood and the African tradition.

Mrs Buhari said the act which affects innocence of children, violates the essence of womanhood and abuses the cherished African tradition.

Also at the event, NAPTIP launched four books to mark the occasion and had a lecture on human trafficking titled “Boundaries of Uncertainties”.

The Director General of NAPTIP, Julie Okah-Donli, said the agency is taking the fight to the next level with the launch of the four books as ”masterpieces that will drive a better understanding of the concept of human trafficking”.

She also explained that the development aims at basic and higher levels of education in Nigeria.

Two of the books were written by the official, while the others were works of officers of the agency.

The agency on Monday also launched a mobile application to ease and increase the participation and interaction of the general public in human trafficking matters.