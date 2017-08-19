Task Force police arrested a Nigerian drug peddler and recovered 20 grams of cocaine from his possession at Golconda, India.

The accused Ugochukwu Chukwuebuka alias Godpower has nabbed after the Police acted on a tip off.

Godpower was arrested while he was waiting for customers at Seven Tombs near Golconda on Friday.

Police recovered 20 grams of cocaine and three mobile phones from him.

The 25-year-old came to India on a business visa and set up garments export business at Sadath Enclave in P&T Colony, Bandlaguda, The Times of India reported.

Not satisfied with his income with garments export, Godpower started peddling cocaine.

“He was purchasing cocaine from suppliers in Goa and Mumbai for 2,000 a gram and selling the same to customers in Hyderabad for 6,000 a gram,” Task force DCP B Limba Reddy said.

The accused was previously involved in two cocaine peddling cases in Hyderabad. In 2016 he was arrested by the Golconda police and after obtaining bail he again started peddling. Subsequently, a few months ago, he was arrested by Banjara Hills police for peddling cocaine.

Godpower secured bail once again and returned to the business of drug peddling. Keeping in view of his repeated drug peddling activity police are planning to initiate proceedings against him under the Preventive Detention Act.