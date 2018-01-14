Shane Missler, a 20-year-old from Florida, has claimed a whopping $451 million Mega Millions prize, the fourth-largest jackpot of its kind, local officials confirmed.

Missler, a background-screening worker, opted to take a lump sum payment of 281.2 million dollars instead of the full amount over a longer period of time, the Florida Lottery said.

“I’m only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity,” said Missler in a statement.

“I intend to take care of my family, have some fun along the way and cement a path for financial success so that I can leave a legacy far into the future,” he told the Tampa Bay Times.

Missler has since quit from his job at a local background-screening company.

The win, which was the fourth-biggest in the multi-state lottery’s 15-year history, didn’t come as a shock for Missler.

He bought the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven convenience store in his hometown of Port Richey, a suburb of Tampa, using a “Quick Pick” option that selects the numbers randomly.

The winning numbers, drawn last Friday night, were 28, 30, 39, 59, and 70 with the Mega Ball, 10.

He said he had “a feeling” that he might win, according to a press release. Minutes after the draw, he posted on Facebook: “Oh. My. God.”

He presented his winning ticket at the state lottery headquarters in Tallahassee on Friday, accompanied by his father and a lawyer.

“If there is one thing I have learned thus far in my short time on this earth it is that those who maintain a positive mindset and stay true to themselves get rewarded,” Missler said in a statement quoted by the Time.

All lottery winnings are subject to a 25 percent U.S. federal tax withholding. Most U.S. states also charge taxes, but Florida does not.