A suicide bomb attack near a security checkpoint in the Iraqi capital killed at least three people on Saturday, a police officer said.

The officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, gave an “initial toll of three people killed and 11 wounded” in the attack.

The Baghdad military command said the suicide bomber targeted a checkpoint near Aden Square in northern Baghdad.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but most such attacks in Iraq are the work of the Islamic State jihadist group.

In December, the government announced the “end of the war” against IS, which has been expelled from the Baghdad region and urban areas of Iraq that it controlled.

Jihadist elements are still active, however, north of Baghdad.