Eight people have been injured after a knifeman attacked pedestrians in the street in the Russian city of Surgut.

Four of the victims are believed to be in a serious condition following the stabbing spree which took place around 11.20am local time.

“A man was running along the main street stabbing people”, the TASS news agency said.

The perpetrator was then shot dead by a police patrol after receiving reports of the incident in the Siberian city.

The armed man has been identified and authorities are now trying to find out his motive for the attack.

It is not believed to be related to terrorism.

There are claims he may have had mental health issues.

Social media images from the scene showed a police officer kneeling over the suspect who was lying on the ground with his face covered.

Surgut has a population of around 350,000 and is a major oil and gas hub, 1,300 miles northeast of Moscow.