President Donald Trump was treated to a dose of his pastime as the entire members of his Committee on the Arts and Humanities tendered an open letter of resignation, using the president’s favourite public space: Twitter.

They say the resignation is in protest of his “support of hate groups and terrorists who killed and injured fellow Americans in Charlottesville,” and his failure to support the arts in America.

“The false equivalencies you push cannot stand,” says the letter. “The Administration’s refusal to quickly and unequivocally condemn the cancer of hatred only further emboldens those who wish America ill. We cannot sit idly by, the way your West Wing advisors have, without speaking out against your words and actions.”

The Washington Post reports that the PCAH was formed by President Ronald Reagan and under President Barack Obama, who appointed all the current members, the unpaid members have worked hard on programmes for schools, public events, and even outreach to Cuba.

When Trump came in, they all expected to be dismissed, but a Trump representative asked them to stay on at least for now.

The president’s wife, Melania, was appointed the honorary chairperson of the PCAH but she apparently had done nothing for or with the group, which has been left to aimlessly seek ways to be useful to the American people, as they promised when they took a sworn oath to be on the commission.

Here is the resignation letter, as tweeted by a member:

Dear @realDonaldTrump, attached is our letter of resignation from the President's Committee on the Arts & the Humanities @PCAH_gov pic.twitter.com/eQI2HBTgXs — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) August 18, 2017