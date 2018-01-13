President Donald Trump’s cancellation of his visit to London has been attributed to the threat of mass protests against the United States President.

Trump on Friday cancelled his planned visit to London to open the new US embassy.

He warned that criticism of the White House risked harming US-UK relations.

Trump said he was abandoning next month’s trip because he did not like the location and cost of the new embassy building.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson suggested the decision was prompted by the opposition to Trump in Britain, and warned such critics “seem determined to put this crucial relationship at risk”.

Prime Minister Theresa May offered Trump a state visit to Britain one year ago, when she became the first foreign leader to visit the White House after his inauguration.

But the date has yet to be set in the face of deep hostility to the president in Britain, prompting speculation it could be turned into a lower profile trip focused around the opening of the new embassy.

Trump tweeted overnight that he would not attend the ceremony, initially scheduled for next month.

“I am not a big fan of the Obama administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for ‘peanuts’, only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars,” he wrote.

“Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon – NO!”

The embassy move is in fact the result of a decade-long project initiated by the administration of former Republican president George W. Bush.

His decision not to come was welcomed by critics outraged by the US travel ban on Muslim-majority countries, and more recently, Trump’s decision to re-tweet anti-Muslim videos posted by a British far-right organisation.

“Many Londoners have made it clear that Donald Trump is not welcome here while he is pursuing such a divisive agenda. It seems he’s finally got that message,” tweeted Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

The mayor, a member of the main opposition Labour party, said there would have been “mass peaceful protests”, and that it had been a “mistake” to invite him.

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May met at the White House in January 2017