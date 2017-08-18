Advertisement

A suspected Nigerian drug trafficker, Cyprian Ama Ogbonnaya, jumped to his death off the fourth floor of a building in southern New Delhi, India while trying to escape police arrest.

A senior police officer confirmed that a team of Special Cell sleuths of south range raided the Chhattarpur Enclave area saying forty-year-old Ogbonnaya had been trailed to the building by the police on Friday after receiving a tip off that drug would be supplied in the area.

The team was questioning some locals, when Ogbonnaya suspecting police presence in the building jumped from its fourth floor flat through a window, which was witnessed by many people who were present in the building premises.

“He was rushed to AIIMS trauma Centre where he was declared dead by the doctors,” the police officer said, adding that an inquest had been ordered into his death and a medical report by the doctors to ascertain the exact cause of death was awaited.

He revealed that two Nigerian women, who were also present in the flat, from where Ogbonnaya jumped off, were being questioned by the Special Cell.

During the raid, 25 kg of Ketamine, a drug for anaesthetic purposes which is also consumed by drug users for its trance inducing effect, was recovered.