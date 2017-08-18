Advertisement

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on individuals to lend a voice to ending the senseless conflicts around the world.

Guterres, in a message on the World Humanitarian Day 2017, regretted that millions of people around the world were currently engulfed in conflicts that were not of their own making.

“Ordinary women, girls, men and boys are caught in crossfire or directly targeted by violence, forcing millions to flee their homes for an uncertain future.

“Compounding the suffering and the injustice, the brave health and aid workers who set out to help are often themselves targeted in deplorable attacks that hamper their ability to save lives,” he said.

This year, the UN and its partners marked World Humanitarian Day by calling for the protection of civilians caught up in conflict and the aid and health workers who support them.

Advertisement

“We want the world to know: civilians, including aid workers and health workers, are #Not a Target.

“Please stand in solidarity with civilians by lending your voice to our campaign.

“Everyone can make a difference in ending the violence and upholding the values we share and hold dear,” the UN chief said.

The World Humanitarian Day is observed annually on Aug. 19 to pay tribute to aid workers who risked their lives in humanitarian service, and rally support for people affected by crises worldwide.

It was designated by the General Assembly to coincide with the date of the 2003 bombing of the UN headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq, in which 22 staff lost their lives.

This year, humanitarian partners are coming together under the #NotATarget Campaign to highlight the need to protect civilians caught in conflict, including humanitarian and medical workers.