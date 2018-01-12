The German State collected more tax from smokers in 2017 than in 2016, figures released by the Federal Statistical Office on Friday showed.

Tobacco products worth 31.4 billion dollars were taxed in 2017, an increase of 0.8 billion euros or 3.2 per cent on 2016, the office said.

Sales of cigarettes rose slightly by 1.1 per cent over the same period to 76 billion units.

The trend in Germany continues to be away from smoking: in 1991 some 146.5 billion cigarettes were taxed, for example.

Warnings and shocking photos of diseases caused by smoking now appear on German cigarette packaging.