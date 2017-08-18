Advertisement

The terrorist who drove the van which ploughed into crowds of pedestrians in Barcelona’s tourist district was among five jihadists shot dead last night by police, sources have revealed.

The driver, who has not been identified, was one of five members of an ISIS cell to be killed in Cambrils in the early hours of Friday, El Pais reports.

Police are still hunting four men thought to be behind the two terror attacks which killed 14 people in Catalonia, amid fears the death toll could have been much higher had the group not been forced into action by an accidental explosion.

Moussa Oukabir, Mohamed Hychami, Younes Abouyaaqoub and Said Aallaa, have been named in the Spanish press as suspected members of the 12-strong terror cell which plotted Europe’s latest terrorist outrage.

Oukabir is thought to have hired the van using his older brother’s Driss Oukabir’s ID.

His mother, Fatima Ouhnine and sisters Fahima and Hanane are believed to have been taken in for questioning by Spain’s anti-terrorist police following a raid on his home today (Friday).

This is a common procedure when a terror suspect is identified.

Fellow cell members Hychami, 24, and Abouyaaqoub, 22, are said to come from Ripoll, the same small town in the north of Spain as Oukabir; while Allaa, 18, comes from the nearby village of Ribes de Freser, La Vanguardia reports.

It is unclear whether any of the four named today were among the five killed during a second attack at the beach resort of Cambrils, but Catalonia police chief Josep Lluis Trapero told a press conference that ‘the investigation points in the direction’ of the first attacker having taken part in the second assault.

Authorities said the two attacks were the work of a large terror cell who had been plotting for some time from a house in Alcanar, 124 miles (200km) south of Barcelona. The house was destroyed by an explosion of butane gas on Wednesday night that killed one person.

Trapero said police were working on the theory that the suspects were preparing a different type of attack, using explosives or gas, and that the apparently accidental explosion prevented them from carrying out a far more deadly rampage.