Washington’s paranoid fears of alleged Moscow’s interference in the U.S. elections harm not only bilateral relations, but also the U.S. itself, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Democratic staff on the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations produced a report, according to which Washington could be unable to address “complex and growing threat” posed by Russia, including against U.S. election in 2018 and 2020, if urgent measures are not taken.

“Such paranoid fears do not only damage bilateral relations between Russia and the U.S.

“They harm the United States itself, because, of course, when it becomes an obsession, it does not create comfortable conditions for normal social development and life,” Peskov told reporters, commenting on the statement.

The spokesman added that Moscow regretted that the U.S. officials were making such ungrounded statements.

“We can only express our regrets about the ongoing [anti-Russian] campaign. And remind once again that so far all these fears, all these accusations of our country in the interference have had no grounds and have been absolutely unfounded,” Peskov said.