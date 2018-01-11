Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, reaffirmed their commitment to a multilateral deal on Iran’s nuclear program on Wednesday.

They expressed willingness to continue to fulfill obligations under the deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), according to a press release from the Russian Foreign Ministry after a meeting of the two ministers.

“Possible disruption of the JCPOA’s implementation due to Washington’s actions would go against the task of maintaining international and regional security and stability and negatively affect multilateral efforts in the field of nuclear non-proliferation,” it said.

The JCPOA was reached between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States – plus Germany, in July 2015.

Under the deal, Iran agrees to halt its nuclear weapon program in exchange for economic aid and lifting of international sanctions.

However, in October 2017, US President Donald Trump called for decertifying the agreement, alleging Iran had committed “multiple violations,” which Tehran has denied.