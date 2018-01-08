- Advertisement -

The suspect in the bombing of Borussia Dortmund’s team bus has admitted to carrying out the attack, but says he did not intend to kill or injure anyone.

The 28-year-old, identified only as Sergej W, is accused of detonating three homemade bombs targeting the bus carrying the Borussia Dortmund team on April 11, 2017.

Dortmund defender Marc Bartra and a police officer were injured when three explosions hit the bus as it left a hotel in the city for a Champions League game against Monaco.

The defendant, who gave evidence to a German court on Monday, claimed he had sought to fake the attack, and had designed the explosives so that “that no harm to people could be expected”.

Sergej W also stands accused of aiming to financially gain from the attack, having made a bet that the devastation would lead to the collapse of the club’s share price in the aftermath of the attack.

The accused, whose trial opened last month, faces a life sentence if found guilty of the charges.