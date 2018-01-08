- Advertisement -

Police are seeking public assistance in their probe on acts of mischief that caused damage to a church and a temple in the Kelantan state capital of Kota Baru on Sunday, just after midnight.

Kelantan police chief Hasanuddin Hassan said on Sunday that the first incident at Jalan Hamzah happened at a Methodist church.

The incident was uncovered after the church’s caretaker who was at the premises went to check an “explosion” that he heard on the upper floor of the building.

“The caretaker went to the second floor of the church and found a broken mirror and also water filter tank with burnt marks,” Mr Hasanuddin said when met at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters in Kota Baru.

He said a preliminary investigation found that the tank was hurled from a moving Nissan Livina car on an elevated road near the church.

The second incident, at the Subramaniyar Temple located beside the church, was believed to happened soon after, he said.

Police also found a water filter tank in the temple, believed to have been thrown into the building from the same vehicle.

He urged those with information to contact the Kota Baru police or the nearest police station.