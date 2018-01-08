- Advertisement -

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director, Mike Pompeo, expressed concern, on Sunday, over Russia’s alleged attempts to interfere in the 2018 midterm US elections.

Speaking at the Face the Nation show on the CBS television network, Pompeo responded affirmatively when asked whether Moscow was trying to undermine the 2018 elections.

“Yes, sir. Have been for decades. So, yes, I – I continue- continue to be concerned not only about the Russians but about others’ efforts as well. We have many foes who want to undermine Western democracy.

“So there’s this – this Washington-based focus on Russian interference. I want to make sure we broaden the conversation,” Pompeo told the broadcaster.

In November 2018, the US will hold midterm elections with voters choosing one third of the US Senate, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and governors of 36 states and three territories.

The US Congress is currently investigating Russia’s alleged meddling in 2016 US presidential election.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been carrying out a similar investigation.

A number of hearings regarding the issue have been held in the Congress, but intelligence service officials have yet to provide any evidence, as they claim the information is confidential.

Russia has repeatedly refuted allegations that it meddled in the US election, calling the accusations “absolutely groundless” and noting that Moscow never had contacts with the campaign team of now President Donald Trump.