Two people have been injured after an explosion outside a metro station in Stockholm.

Stockholm County Police said a man, reportedly aged 60, had been injured after picking an object off the ground.

It then exploded and injured him “seriously”. The man has been taken to hospital.

According to the Aftonbladet newspaper, the item was a hand grenade, but that has not been confirmed.

A police spokesman said there was no reason to believe it was terrorism-related.

The Varby Gard station, on the Red Line in southwest Stockholm, has been closed off for investigation.

Local media said a 45-year-old woman was also injured in the explosion.