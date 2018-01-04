- Advertisement -

US President Donald Trump’s lawyers have written to his former strategist Steve Bannon, saying he has violated a non-disclosure agreement.

The cease-and-desist notice accuses Bannon of defaming the president in speaking to author Michael Wolff.

Wolff’s forthcoming tell-all book describes the president as being unprepared for the job.

Trump responded by saying Bannon had “lost his mind” after losing his White House position.

His lawyers said Bannon had broken his employment agreement by speaking to Wolff about Trump and his family, “disclosing confidential information” and “making disparaging statements and in some cases outright defamatory statements to Wolff about Trump, his family members, and the Company”.

On his radio show on Wednesday, Bannon responded to the president’s criticism by saying he was a “great man”.

“You know, I support him day in and day out,” he said on the station run by right-wing Breitbart News, which he heads.

Bannon thought a meeting between Donald Trump Jr and a group of Russians was “treasonous”

It also alleges that former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair told Mr Trump during a meeting last February that the British intelligence services may have been spying on him and his campaign, according to a report in The Times newspaper.

The Times says Mr Blair was hoping to get a job advising Mr Trump on the Middle East.

Blair told the BBC Today programme the story was “complete fabrication, from beginning to end”. He said he had met Kushner and discussed the Middle East peace process with him but denied angling for work.

In March 2017, then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer told journalists UK intelligence services could have been involved in an alleged spying operation on Trump Tower in New York. GCHQ said the allegation was “nonsense”.