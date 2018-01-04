- Advertisement -

Christmas trees that never made it to people’s homes are being fed to animals at Wilhelma zoo in the south-western German city of Stuttgart.

Around 150 leftover trees are currently feeding elephants and other animals, or being used to decorate the enclosures.

“It’s not a really big treat, but they do eat it,” said a spokesman for the zoo. Breaking up the trees is also a good activity for the pachyderms, he said.

“Other animals like big cats are fascinated by the smell,” he added.

Another option is to use the trees as decoration – for example in the aviaries.

Trees which have been decorated in people’s homes are not used at the zoo.