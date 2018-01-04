- Advertisement -

A grand jury in the U.S. District Court of Utah has charged a local man with 11 counts of making threats to kill the president, police and blow up several buildings, according to a court filing.

Travis Dominguez made threats on the Internet during President Donald Trump’s visit to Salt Lake City in the western U.S. state of Utah on Dec. 4, 2017.

The man made two threats to take the life of “sexist racist homophobic” President Trump and vowed to injure police officers if they tried to intervene.

He also threatened to blow up the Chase Bank in Sandy and Megaplex Movie Theater in South Jordan, and shoot moviegoers and police responding to the shooting.