Gunmen opened fire on a family driving through the Mexican tourist paradise of Baja California Sur, killing two adults and badly wounding three children, officials said Wednesday.

The attackers ambushed the family’s car with high-caliber assault rifles Tuesday night in La Paz, the capital of the northwestern state, the local prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

A local man, 49, and an unidentified woman were killed. Three children aged 11, 14 and 17 were hospitalized with serious wounds.

There was no information on the motive.

The state is home to the pristine beaches of Los Cabos, whose turquoise waters draw tens of thousands of foreign tourists each year.

But it has been hit recently by a wave of violence linked to drug trafficking.

It registered 499 murders from January to November 2017, more than double the figure for 2016.

The state is caught up in a turf war between rival drug cartels including the Sinaloa cartel and the Jalisco New Generation.

Mexico’s drug wars have left a trail of bodies in their wake since the government first sent the military into the streets to fight the country’s multi-billion-dollar cartels in 2006.

Since then, Mexico has registered nearly 200,000 murders.

Last year was the most violent since the government began compiling nationwide statistics in 1997, with 23,101 murders between January and November.