Doctors have safely delivered the baby of a pregnant woman who was killed in a shooting in Ohio.

The child, a boy, is now struggling to survive in hospital after being delivered at 35 weeks.

His mother has been named by Columbus police as 21-year-old Marlazia Jones-Mattox. She was killed in what appears to have been a robbery.

Police arrived at the scene at Hague Avenue in the city at around 11.43pm on Monday to find Ms Jones-Mattox and two other men all suffering from gunshot wounds.

Ms Jones-Mattox was taken to hospital but died from her injuries after little more than half an hour, as doctors successfully managed to deliver her baby boy.

One of the other men, pronounced dead at the scene, has been named as 23-year-old Keith Brian Williams III, while another was seriously injured.

Investigators have not arrested any suspects, but say they are searching for a sports utility vehicle.