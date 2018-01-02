- Advertisement -

A total of 1,632 illegal migrants were held across Turkey on Monday, Turkish army said on Tuesday.

Among these illegal migrants, 1,556 from Syria were trying to illegally cross into Turkey, according to a written statement released by Turkish General Staff.

Security forces have also caught 64 migrants, who were trying to illegally cross into Greece from Turkey.

More than 12,000 unlicensed packages of cigarettes were also captured on the Turkey-Iran border.

Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.