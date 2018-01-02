- Advertisement -

Employment in Germany rose by 1.5 per cent to 44.3 million people in 2017, the Federal Statistical Office said on Tuesday.

The increase brings employment to the highest level since the country’s reunification in 1990, and represents the sharpest rise since 2007.

The total number of those in work in Germany has been growing continuously for 12 years.

In particular, the number of employees subject to social insurance contributions increased, while the numbers of self-employed and marginally employed people fell.

Unemployment fell to 3.7 per cent of the workforce in 2017, the lowest level since reunification of Germany, according to provisional estimates.