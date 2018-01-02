- Advertisement -

China “welcomes and supports” South Korea’s initiative to hold high-level talks with North Korea ahead of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

Spokesman Geng Shuang said that they had noticed the positive message released by the leaders of the two Koreas.

“Especially about the improvement of their relations and North Korea’s participation in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

“This is a good thing.

“China welcomes and supports that both North Korea and South Korea take this as an opportunity to make effective efforts to improve their mutual relations.

“Also promotes the relaxation of the situation on the peninsula and the denuclearisation of the peninsula,’’ Geng stressed.