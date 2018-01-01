- Advertisement -

Donald Trump has bid farewell to the old year and welcomed 2018 with a lavish party at his private club in Florida.

The US President predicted a “tremendous” 2018, saying he expected the stock market would continue to gain ground and that companies would return to the US.

Guests gathered in the ballroom of his Mar-a-Lago estate, which was decorated with white and gold flowers and glittering lights for the occasion.

Joining the President, First Lady Melania and their son Barron were Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner; sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr; and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Mr Trump singled out as his main accomplishments of 2017 the tax overhaul, opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling, and changes to the national health care law.