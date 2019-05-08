<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland reportedly prepared for the birth of the royal baby by signing up to £5,000 grandparenting classes, Yahoo Style UK has reported.

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their baby boy and Doria was confirmed to be with the couple as they enjoyed their first few hours as a new family at Frogmore Cottage.

The fact that Doria was given a special mention yesterday, when Buckingham Palace officially announced the baby’s birth, also offers an indication of the important role she’ll play in the coming weeks, the medium added.

From the moment she found out her daughter was expecting, the 62-year-old yoga instructor, was said to have been keen to prep for grandparenting duties, with reports suggesting she had taken classes at Los Angeles-based Cradle Company.

And now the owner of the company, whose clients include actresses Meghan Fox, Rosamund Pike and Julia Stiles, has opened up about the important role grandparents can play in the weeks and months following a new baby’s birth.

“Some mothers want to forge their own path, and don’t want grandmother to take a strong role in their parenting philosophy; others find strength in grandma and lean on her to encourage, nurture and help them,” Brandi Jordan was quoted to have said..

“We feel grandmothers have a lot of value to offer to new mothers, and we don’t discount the wisdom they have,” she added.

Jordan went on to say that even though grandparents often have an abundance of parenting wisdom and experience, taking a parenting class can help provide them with more modern and new information.

“Things have changed since they had their kids, so we bring them up-to-date,” she said. “For example, we tell them about products that weren’t on the market 30 or 40 years ago.”

But she also said it is important to create a mother/grandmother partnership where shared advice can benefit everyone.

“Those old-school remedies, such as massaging a baby’s colicky stomach with olive oil, and traditional ways of treating coughs and colds, can still be helpful,” she adds.