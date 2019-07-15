<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

At least 50 people have been killed by flash floods and landslides caused by monsoon rains in Nepal, the country’s home ministry has said.

At least aother 30 are missing after being either swept away by swollen rivers or buried by mudslides since the delayed annual downpours began hitting the region on Friday, the national emergency operation centre said.

Twenty-eight people have been treated for injuries and more than 1,100 others rescued from flooded areas while more than 10,000 people are believed to have been displaced. As at press time, continuing bad weather had grounded helicopter rescue flights.

Thousands of police and soldiers have been clearing nine key roads the centre said were blocked while other workers repaired power and phone lines. At the weekend, officials in India reported at least a dozen people had been killed and more than a million affected across the Himalayan border while further deaths have been reported in Bangladesh.

In southern China, hundreds of people have been rescued after torrential rains caused flooding.

Armed police using assault boats took 300 people trapped in the southern city of Guilin to safety by 5pm on Saturday after heavy rainfall left urban areas severely waterlogged.

In Xingping Town in Yangshuo County, rescuers went door-to-door to search for stranded residents, eventually taking 42 locals and 65 tourists to safety. After learning there was a patient suffering from a heart attack in the town hospital, rescuers managed to retrieve him and send him to the county hospital. A joint operation by emergency and security services, firefighters and water officials using assault and rubber boats saw 25 people rescued and more than 350 helped to leave Daxu Town in Lingchuan County.

Shops and houses were flooded to the first floor as rains wreaked havoc on major roads.