A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Surigao del Sur province in southern Philippines on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The institute said the quake, which struck at 4:42 a.m. local time, hit at a depth of five km, nine km southeast of Carrascal town.

There was no reported casualties or damage, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The institute said the tremor, which was tectonic in origin, was also felt in the cities of Butuan, Tandag and Cagayan de Oro, and Misamis Oriental in the southern Philippines.

It was also felt in Cebu City in the central Philippines, the institute said. The institute said aftershocks are expected.