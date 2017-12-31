- Advertisement -

Asia’s highest paid actor Rajinikanth has dumped acting as he plans to fill in the gap following last year’s death of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaram, another film star who ventured into politics.

Reports quoted Rajinikanth as saying that he was entering politics to bring stability to Tamil Nadu state following the uncertainty caused by Jayaram’s death.

He said it was now his “duty to change the system”.

The 67-year-old, who works mostly in Tamil cinema, said that he would form his own political party ahead of the next Indian state assembly election to achieve his aim.

Addressing a packed hall of cheering supporters in the southern Indian city of Chennai (formerly Madras) on Sunday, Rajinikanth said that his aim was to contest “all 234 seats” in the assembly.

“If I don’t take this decision now, the guilt will haunt me,” he said, adding: “I am not doing it for any post or money or fame as I have enough.”

Fans let off fire-crackers, danced to music and shouted slogans of support following the announcement, AFP news agency reports.

Rajinikanth’s entrance into politics was widely anticipated after the actor dropped several hints that he was considering the move.