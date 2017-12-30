- Advertisement -

North Korea has finally agreed to give up its nuclear programme but with a condition that the United States (U.S.) and its allies should stop blackmailing it.

It also demanded that the U.S. suspend its war drills with its allies in the Korean Peninsula.

The country’s official Korean Central News Agency took the oft-repeated stance on Saturday as it reviewed the country’s major nuclear weapons and missile tests this year.

North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date in September and launched three different intercontinental ballistic missiles into the sea in July and November.

These tests raised fears that the country is closer than ever to gaining a nuclear arsenal that could viably target the United States.

KCNA said North Korea’s “entity as an invincible power can neither be undermined nor be stamped out.”