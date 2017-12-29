- Advertisement -

Russia says it is ready to build relations with Washington, but that U.S. efforts are also necessary.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this while speaking with reporters on Friday.

Pskov said Washington’s position on Russia is regrettable.

“Of course, Russian-American relations, let’s say, the position that Washington takes with respect to our country, cannot but cause regret.

“At the same time, you know the mood that the president has repeatedly voiced: we want and are seeking good mutually beneficial relations based on mutual respect, mutual trust with all countries, primarily with European ones, including the United States.

“It takes two to tango,” Peskov said.

He called the situation in Russia-US relations one of the main disappointments of the outgoing year.

Peskov said the investigation of ties between President Donald Trump’s representatives and Moscow is an internal affair of the U.S., but in this case it harms relations with Russia.

“We have repeatedly stated our opinion on this, this anti-Russian hysteria, which is inflated and escalated, and is maintained… in the U.S.

“We, in fact, continue to be bewildered in connection with the ongoing investigations, and this, of course, is the internal affair of the U.S., but in this case, of course, this is doing damage to our bilateral relations, and we regret this,” Peskov said.

Trump said in an interview with The New York Times published Thursday that the investigation made his country “look very bad” and that it put the United States “in a very bad position.”