An Israeli Military Court on Wednesday convicted a Palestinian youth on charges of murdering three people in a West Bank settlement in July.

The Ofer Military Court found 19-year-old Omar al-Abed guilty of murdering Yosef Salomon, his daughter Chaya and his son Elad in a knife attack in their home in the settlement of Halamish.

He was convicted of three counts of murder, in addition to attempted murder, incitement and stone-throwing.

Al-Abed, a resident of the village of Kobar in the central West Bank, said he carried out the attack “for Al-Aqsa,’’ a Mosque and a major holy Muslim compound in East Jerusalem, which was at the centre of a Palestinian uprising after Israel installed new metal detectors at the entrance to it.

The Military General Attorney asked the court to punish al-Abed with four life terms, one for each murder and a fourth for the rest of the offenses.

The family of the victims told local media that they demand death penalty for al-Abed.

Israeli military law allows death sentence but this count has never been used.

Israeli politicians, predominantly hawkish Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman, have been calling for death sentence against Palestinian attackers.