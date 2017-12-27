- Advertisement -

Jail sentences ranging between 18 months to 15 years were handed out to 13 individuals by the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals on Tuesday, local media reported.

Fines of Dh50,000 ($13,615) up until Dh1 million were also issued in cases related to the “promotion of terrorism, espionage for foreign countries and the joining of terrorist organizations,” according to the Dubai-based Gulf News.

Among those convicted was 28-year-old Emirati, identified as H.A.M.M, who was sentenced to 15 years for spying for Iran.

The Emirati was reportedly found guilty of sharing confidential military information to Iranian agents working at the Iranian embassy in Abu Dhabi.

The court ordered him to pay for all judicial expenses and a confiscation of all documents and communications was placed.

In addition to this sentence, a Sudanese woman, 46, was sentenced to 10 years and deportation for assisting the Emirati in contacting the Iranian agents.

Another Emirati man, 45, was also sentenced to 10 years in prison and was given a Dh1 million fine for supporting terrorist ideologies, such as those of ISIS in Syria and Ansar Al Sharia in Yemen.

The Emirati was further found guilty of releasing false articles about Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The court also sentenced four Jordanians to 10 years and each was given a Dh1 million fine for creating pages on social media that support the ideology of terrorist organizations and circulating information that could jeopardize the stability of the UAE, consisting of false information on UAE foreign policy.

Additionally, another case saw a 35-year-old Emirati receive 10 years in prison and a Dh100,000 fine after he was found guilty of espionage for Iran. He was ordered to be placed under probation for three years after his term is served.

The man’s accomplice, a 45-year-old Bahraini was sentenced to three years and to pay Dh50,000. He was also found guilty for insulting UAE leaders.

In the final case, two Syrians were found guilty for joining terrorist organizations ISIS and Al Nusra Front. Each were given seven-year prison sentences, each to be followed by deportation. A third suspect, 17-year-old Syrian received 18 months in prison.