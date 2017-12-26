- Advertisement -

Tensions were high along a de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region on Tuesday after Pakistan said Indian troops killed three soldiers with unprovoked gunfire – an act described by Indian Army sources as retaliation for weekend violence.

Pakistan’s Army said Monday that India launched an “unprovoked ceasefire violation” at the border, also known as the Line of Control (LoC), at Rakhchikri in the Rawlakot sector, killing three soldiers and injuring one.

Indian Army sources confirmed a team of Indian soldiers had crossed the border in a surprise raid on a Pakistani post on Monday and killed at least three soldiers.

The raid was described as a retaliatory attack for “unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling” across the LoC on Saturday that led to the death of four Indian soldiers.

The LoC divides the disputed Kashmir region into two parts: one administered by India and the other by Pakistan.

India and Pakistan routinely accuse each other’s forces of violating a 2003 ceasefire accord. The cross-border firing often leads to the deaths of soldiers and civilians on either side.

The nuclear-capable South Asian neighbours have fought three wars, including two over Kashmir, which both countries claim in its entirety.