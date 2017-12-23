- Advertisement -

The death toll from a tropical storm in the southern Philippines climbed swiftly to 133 on Saturday, as rescuers pulled dozens of bodies from a swollen river, police said.



Tropical Storm Tembin has lashed the nation’s second largest island of Mindanao since Friday, triggering flash floods and mudslides.

Rescuers retrieved 36 bodies from the Salog river in Mindanao on Saturday, as officials reported more fatalities in the impoverished Zamboanga peninsula.