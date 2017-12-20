- Advertisement -

Iran is not supplying missiles to Yemen, the Iranian Foreign Ministry in Tehran said on Wednesday, rejecting accusations made by U.S. ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley.

“We are not supplying any type of weapon to Yemen,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi was cited by Iranian media as saying on Wednesday.

Haley displayed what she said was an Iranian-made missile in Washington on Friday and said it had been supplied to rebels in Yemen and fired at an airport in Saudi Arabia.



Ghasemi said that the weapons used by the rebels in Yemen came from their own arsenal.

Saudi Arabia said it intercepted a ballistic rocket fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels towards the capital Riyadh on Tuesday, the third such missile in two months.

Haley called the latest Houthi launch a “flashing red siren,” and told the UN Security Council in New York Iran was likely responsible for supplying the missile.