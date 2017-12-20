- Advertisement -

A 19-year-old Afghan asylum seeker is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly trying to drown his 17-year-old former girlfriend in Berlin’s Havel River, police said on Wednesday.

The teenager, who came to Germany in 2015 as a refugee, was allegedly having an argument with the girl when he pushed her into the river, subsequently jumping in after her and trying to push her under water.

- Advertisement -

The girl was able to free herself and swim to shore, and only suffered slight hypothermia.

The 19-year-old, meanwhile, who cannot swim, had to be reanimated after swallowing water.

The teen remains in hospital and will be taken into custody once his health improves, police said.