A 19-year-old Afghan asylum seeker is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly trying to drown his 17-year-old former girlfriend in Berlin’s Havel River, police said on Wednesday.

The teenager, who came to Germany in 2015 as a refugee, was allegedly having an argument with the girl when he pushed her into the river, subsequently jumping in after her and trying to push her under water.

The girl was able to free herself and swim to shore, and only suffered slight hypothermia.

The 19-year-old, meanwhile, who cannot swim, had to be reanimated after swallowing water.

The teen remains in hospital and will be taken into custody once his health improves, police said.

