Iran Tuesday condemned the United States veto of a UN Security Council resolution rejecting President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, which it calls “provocative and unwise”.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley on Monday vetoed the draft resolution which was backed by all 14 other members of the council.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said the US administration “showed its lack of compliance with international resolutions by its provocative and unwise decision to recognise Al-Quds as the capital of the Zionist occupying regime”.

He said Washington’s veto despite the rest of the council supporting the resolution “proved that it seeks a compromise by trampling on the legal rights of all Palestinians”.

Ghasemi’s statement said Tehran was unsurprised by the American recognition, given its “racist and hostile policies that unilaterally back the Al-Quds occupiers”.

Iran “strongly condemns this move and urges all countries and the international community to… prevent its implementation to preserve international peace and security,” he added.

Shiite Iran, which has put enmity towards Israel and the Palestinian cause as one of its the main pillars of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic resolution, said it will not “tolerate” the Jerusalem decision.

Tehran on Tuesday also summoned Markus Leitner, the ambassador of Switzerland which represents US interests, to protest against Haley’s “irresponsible” claims that Iran sent arms to Yemen.

In a separate statement, Ghasemi said an official and “strong” protest was conveyed concerning “the baseless and unthoughtful accusations by Nikki Haley at the UN”.

On Thursday, Haley presented what she called “concrete” evidence that a missile fired by Yemeni rebels at Riyadh airport on November 4 was “made in Iran”.

Alireza Miryousefi, spokesman at Iran’s mission to the United Nations, dismissed Haley’s allegation as “fabricated”.