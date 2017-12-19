- Advertisement -

A woman in southern Vietnam confessed to decapitating and dismembering her husband, state media reported on Tuesday.

“Hoang Thi Hong Diem, 32, of Binh Duong province, told police Monday that she killed her husband, Tran Thanh Tu, during an argument,’’ it reported.

After Tu threatened Diem with a knife, she managed to disarm him and proceeded to decapitate him and cut his body into pieces on Friday night.

The crime in Thuan An Commune was discovered after a rubbish collector found Tu’s head wrapped in a black plastic bag in a backpack.

Once police were notified, they discovered more body parts in other plastic bags scattered around town.

Diem was arrested on Sunday.

Report says authorities are still searching for the rest of Tu’s dismembered body.