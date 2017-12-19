- Advertisement -

The Pakistani Senate on Monday adopted a resolution recommending the government to demand compensation from U.S. Government for drone attacks.

The demand for the compensation was on the account of lives lost and damage done to innocent citizens as a result of drone attacks inside Pakistan, the Senate said.

The resolution was passed as U.S. unmanned aircraft routinely carried out attacks in Pakistani tribal regions in what they claimed to have targeted the militants.

However, people in the tribal regions insisted that the drone strikes also killed civilians.

The upper house of the Pakistani parliament also urged the U.S. Government to send copies of the resolution to the UN General Assembly, NATO, European Union, Commonwealth and Asian Parliamentary Assembly.

Copies of the resolution were to highlight the impacts of drone attacks on the social, economic and psychological conditions of victims.

The London-based Bureau of Investigative Journalism which monitored the U.S. drone strikes in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Yemen and Somalia, said the U.S. had been carrying out attacks in Pakistan since June 2004.

The strikes killed more than 400 civilians, according to the bureau data posted on its website.