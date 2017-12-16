- Advertisement -

A man who paid $227 to buy two crocodiles online that he planned to cook, was shocked when he received two photos of the reptiles instead.

The victim surnamed Wu, reported the scam to police in Weihai, Shandong Province, after he placed an order for two 12.5-kilogramme crocs, Shandong TV reported.

Wu told the police that he contacted the private seller after seeing the ads on the video app, Kuaishou. Police said the man and the vendor discussed his intent to eat the reptiles in detail.

“The seller even taught Wu how to cook them,” said Weihai police officer, Zhang Jie.

But the buyer realised he had been fooled when a small plastic bag arrived four days later containing two identical photos of the reptiles he thought he had ordered. On the back of each photo was written “25 jin.”

The seller has since refused to give Wu a refund, claiming he had “fulfilled his request,” Jie said.