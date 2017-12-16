- Advertisement -

Following significant negotiations made towards the exit of United Kingdom from the European Union, Britain and China have agreed to cooperate in clean energy research and promote global use of Beijing’s currency.

The agreement reached on Saturday at an economic dialogue in Beijing, led by Britain’s finance minister and a senior Chinese economic official.

The event was attended by a delegation of British business leaders and economic officials.

- Advertisement -

British leaders are looking to China for trade and investment as they try to fashion a new global role and offset reduced access to the other 27 nations of the European common market.

The leader of the Chinese delegation, Ma Kai, said they agreed to pursue a new investment agreement and cooperate in energy research and to promote international use of China’s yuan.